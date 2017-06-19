Laryssa Bonacquisti named Miss Louisiana 2017
Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition on the second night of preliminaries and the talent competitions on preliminary night one before taking the crown. Miss Cain River Jo Hilliard was first runner up in the competition and was followed by Miss St. Tammany Parish Emily Randon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|9 hr
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Chrisknowsbest
|602
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,488
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC