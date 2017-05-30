'LaPolitics': Louisiana Dems ponder p...

'LaPolitics': Louisiana Dems ponder pro-Stokes PAC; GOP loses suit on fundraising

With a field of only Republican candidates angling for treasurer and no marketable names surfacing from the other side, there are plans quietly coming together for a possible political action committee, funded primarily by Democrats, to support state Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner. But nothing is etched in stone quite yet.

