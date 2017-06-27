Juniors at LSMSA receive senior rings during annual ceremony
Members of the junior class at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, along with parents, teachers, mentors and other students, participate in the senior ring ceremony held at the school in Natchitoches on April 29. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY CRYSTAL EVANS -- Members of the junior class at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, along with parents, teachers, mentors and other students, participate in the senior ring ceremony held at the school in Natchitoches on April 29. Family, friends and mentors presented members of the junior class at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts with their senior rings during a ceremony held April 29 in Magale Hall located on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
