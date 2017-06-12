It's no mystery how Louisiana lawmakers could solve the state's fiscal, economic woes: Opinion
The politicians involved in Louisiana's 2017 regular legislative session probably want to erase their memories of the largely do-nothing affair. The two-month gathering has the ugly distinction of being the first session to end without a budget in 17 years, and it collapsed in such meltdown in the final hours that few are likely to forget the ruckus anytime soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|21 hr
|From the beginning
|221,455
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC