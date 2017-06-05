How prison reform became a priority f...

How prison reform became a priority for conservative groups, Louisiana Republicans

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

House Ways and Means Chairman Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, left, speaks with Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge, ahead of a hearing on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. House Ways and Means Chairman Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, left, speaks with Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge, ahead of a hearing on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jun 2 Dogen 221,450
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 29 Lords child 600
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,396 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC