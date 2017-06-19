Hotly debated teacher overhaul in Louisiana touted as 'model' for other states after first year
A controversial overhaul of how teachers are trained for the classroom put aspiring teachers in front of more than 11,000 students in the past school year, officials said Wednesday. Under the new rules, teachers will spend a full year in the classroom as college seniors, well over the semester or so previously required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Subduction Zone
|221,473
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC