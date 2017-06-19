Hotly debated teacher overhaul in Lou...

Hotly debated teacher overhaul in Louisiana touted as 'model' for other states after first year

A controversial overhaul of how teachers are trained for the classroom put aspiring teachers in front of more than 11,000 students in the past school year, officials said Wednesday. Under the new rules, teachers will spend a full year in the classroom as college seniors, well over the semester or so previously required.

