High school graduation rates in Baton Rouge-area high schools slide along with rest of Louisiana
Mirroring the state as a whole, Baton Rouge area public high schools slid in May 2016, as smaller percentages of their students landed diplomas compared with the year before, according to numbers released Friday. The decline, similar to rest of Louisiana, reversed a trend of steady, year-after-year increases in high school graduation rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Republican Destru...
|221,487
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC