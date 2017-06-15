HHS taps former Louisiana health official for CTO post
Bruce Greenstein, a private-sector executive with public-sector experience at the state and federal levels, is the new chief technology officer at the Department of Health and Human Services. The CTO office at HHS in recent years has been a hub of efforts to make acquisition for the huge, federated agency more nimble and responsive to the fast pace of technological change and market innovations.
