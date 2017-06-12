Here's your shot at making your kid a Disney star
Know a kid who you think has the stuff to be a Disney star? Here's your chance to help make that happen. Casting is underway for the House of Mouse's upcoming feature film "Timmy Failure ," which is gearing up to shoot this fall in Louisiana , and producers are looking for a young actor to play the title role.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,452
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC