Hammond man arrested on more than 600...

Hammond man arrested on more than 600 counts of child porn charges; bond more than $70M

A Hammond man has been arrested and is facing more than 600 counts of child pornography charges. His bond has been set at more than $70 million, reports Louisiana State Police.

