Gunman Opens Fire During Baseball Practice For Republican Members Of Congress

A gunman opened fire during an early morning baseball practice for Republican members of Congress on Wednesday, reportedly firing dozens of shots at a field in Alexandria, Va. Those wounded include Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama told CNN.

