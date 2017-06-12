Governor signs bills to curb opioid abuse in Louisiana
Obtaining prescriptions for highly addictive opioid drugs in Louisiana will soon be more difficult under bills signed into law Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is hoping to turn the state into a leader in battling the nationwide opioid epidemic. Edwards signed three bills that had breezed through the Legislature during the recently concluded regular session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|bohart
|221,451
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|13 hr
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC