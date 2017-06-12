Governor signs bills to curb opioid a...

Governor signs bills to curb opioid abuse in Louisiana

Obtaining prescriptions for highly addictive opioid drugs in Louisiana will soon be more difficult under bills signed into law Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is hoping to turn the state into a leader in battling the nationwide opioid epidemic. Edwards signed three bills that had breezed through the Legislature during the recently concluded regular session.

