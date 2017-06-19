GOHSEP prepares for potential flash flooding
State officials are preparing for potential flooding as a potential tropical storm moves towards the southwestern coast of Louisiana. Mike Steele with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says heavy rains and potential flash flooding are the biggest threat.
