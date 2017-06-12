From Disney to Hulu: A look at who's ...

From Disney to Hulu: A look at who's filming what in Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Film and TV production activity in Louisiana has yet to rebound to the levels seen before the state Legislature put a cap on its film incentive program in 2015, in the process introducing issues that lawmakers set out to fix in the most recent legislative session. There are, however, signs that the local production drought just might be over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 11 hr From the beginning 221,455
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jun 12 Bigcatty7p7 601
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May '17 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC