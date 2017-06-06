Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter Joins Butler Snow in Louisiana
Butler Snow is pleased to announce that former U.S. Sen. David Vitter has joined the firm in an of counsel role in Louisiana. Vitter will practice in the firm's business department, focusing on business and economic development in the energy sector and other areas.
