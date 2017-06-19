Former Louisiana Heart Hospital to be...

Former Louisiana Heart Hospital to become post-acute care center

Former Louisiana Heart Hospital & Medical Center north of Lacombe, whcih was purchased earlier this year by Stirling Properties of Covington, will reopen as a post acute care hospital. during which officials spelled out details of a partnership involving Ochsner Health System, St. Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital to operate what was described as a first of its kind facility in the parish.

