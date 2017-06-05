Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening
The National Weather Service will continue the Flash Flood Watch in effect for all Southwest Louisiana through 7:00 p.m. Monday as more rain is moving back over our already saturated grounds from the weekend. As of mid-morning, a solid shield of light to moderate rain is beginning its trek through Southwest Louisiana, originating from a storm complex out of coastal Southeast Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|10 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 2
|Dogen
|221,450
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 29
|Lords child
|600
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC