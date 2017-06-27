First Alert Forecast: Daily downpours...

First Alert Forecast: Daily downpours continue through Friday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Higher than your typical summertime rain chances will continue in our forecast for the next couple of days, thanks largely in part to a trough of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico that is slow to move and continues sending impulses of showers and storms up through the northwestern Gulf of Mexico toward Southwest Louisiana. As was the case the past couple of days, those hardest hit with the slow moving storms can expect heavy downpours, lightning and the possibility of some localized flash flooding in times of heaviest rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Mon Nemesis 221,490
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 602
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC