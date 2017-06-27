First Alert Forecast: Daily downpours continue through Friday

Higher than your typical summertime rain chances will continue in our forecast for the next couple of days, thanks largely in part to a trough of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico that is slow to move and continues sending impulses of showers and storms up through the northwestern Gulf of Mexico toward Southwest Louisiana. As was the case the past couple of days, those hardest hit with the slow moving storms can expect heavy downpours, lightning and the possibility of some localized flash flooding in times of heaviest rain.

