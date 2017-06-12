Federal judge to rule on new Louisiana abortion restrictions
Louisiana officials urged a federal judge to dismiss most of the claims in a lawsuit challenging new abortion restrictions in the state. The restrictions include an extension of the waiting time for many women seeking an abortion, from 24 to 72 hours.
