Federal Aid Now Available to Rain-Swamped Louisiana Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture designated Evangeline Parish in Louisiana as a primary natural disaster area as the result of losses and damages caused by heavy and excessive rain that occurred from April 4, 2017, through May 23, 2017. Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Rapides and St. Landry parishes also qualify for natural disaster assistance because these parishes are contiguous to Evangeline.

