Facebook Live: Billy Tauzin, Jim Brow...

Facebook Live: Billy Tauzin, Jim Brown, Louisiana political institutions

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: BayouBuzz.com

Is Donald Trump helping or hurting the Republican Party? How have things changed in Congress and in the Louisiana legislature over the years? These might be some of the subjects discussed tomorrow as Congressman Billy Tauzin and Jim Brown join me tomorrow at 4PM in a Facebook Live event. Those with long memories will recall that Tauzin and Brown were leaders in Louisiana government and ran against one another, Bob Livingston, Edwin Edwards and Speedy Long for Governor of Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Mon Nemesis 221,490
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 9
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jun 25 Chrisknowsbest 602
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC