'Equality' marchers push for progress on LGBT rights
Don't think because they won marriage equality in 2015 they would rest easy. The LGBT community came out en masse in Washington for the Equality March, pressing the new White House to continue progress made by the previous administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|bohart
|221,451
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC