Edwards to sign bills prompted by Alton Sterling shooting
Following the shooting death of Alton Sterling, a black man who was killed during a struggle with two white police officers, activists were adamant that Louisiana police departments needed to do a better job of training their officers. Nearly a year later - and with minimal resistance - members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus helped pass four proposals to both strengthen police training requirements and prevent tarnished officers from keeping their jobs or easily moving to another department.
