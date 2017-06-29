Louisiana would be uniquely penalized in the calculation of federal spending on state Medicaid programs under the Senate GOP's proposed health law rewrite, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday. Edwards: Louisiana Medicaid payment skewed under Senate bill BATON ROUGE - Louisiana would be uniquely penalized in the calculation of federal spending on state Medicaid programs under the Senate GOP's proposed health law rewrite, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.