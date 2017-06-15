Does Partisan gerrymandering in US Congress and in Louisiana legislature exist?
Despite a weak attempt to show otherwise, partisan gerrymandering above any minor influence does not exist relative to Congress, although whether it could in Louisiana's Legislature is difficult to ascertain. The Associated Press breathlessly reported that "Republicans had a real advantage" for 2016 elections in both statehouse and the U.S. House of Representatives as a result of drawn district boundaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|21 hr
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Chrisknowsbest
|9
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Chrisknowsbest
|602
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC