Crawfish in Omaha? Of course! LSU fans bring Louisiana delicacy,...

Everyone says LSU fans don't travel, they take over! So it shouldn't surprise anyone when three friends from South Louisiana decided to drive 450 pounds of live crawfish to Omaha after the Tigers made it to the College World Series. Tim Crochet, Chris Juge, and Brandon Gantar drove the fresh mudbugs to Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill and boiled them Sunday, June 18, 2017, for many happy LSU fans to feast on.

