Corps of Engineers' budget is integra...

Corps of Engineers' budget is integral to Louisiana's safety: Editorial

Despite promising to shore up the nation's infrastructure, President Donald Trump is recommending a $1 billion cut to the Corps of Engineers' budget for levees, ports and other projects. For instance, there would be no funding for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain hurricane risk reduction project.

