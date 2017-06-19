Coach Orgeron and Gov. Edwards want Louisianans to get a game plan
Governor John Bel Edwards has joined forces with LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron in order to encourage citizens to plan ahead as the chance of severe weather threatens South Louisiana. On Monday, Gov. Edwards took part in briefings with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the National Weather Service as they closely monitor the area of low pressure, which has now become Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico.
