Claiming to be Victim, Now Charged with Armed Robbery and Kidnapping
A man who claimed to be a victim of a May robbery and carjacking has been charged in the incident, accused of planning it because he'd had a disagreement with the victim. Jordann Rashad Hammond, 24, was arrested on Monday by the Pineville Police Department.
