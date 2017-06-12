Caution urged as private insurers off...

Caution urged as private insurers offer flood coverage

18 hrs ago

Private insurers are now offering coverage that was formerly restricted to the federal flood insurance program, and they are quoting a wide variety of rates. In a state that has collected more flood insurance money than any other, it was surprising that after last year's floods, many carried no flood insurance at all.

Chicago, IL

