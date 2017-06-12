Caution urged as private insurers offer flood coverage
Private insurers are now offering coverage that was formerly restricted to the federal flood insurance program, and they are quoting a wide variety of rates. In a state that has collected more flood insurance money than any other, it was surprising that after last year's floods, many carried no flood insurance at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|15 hr
|bohart
|221,451
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|22 hr
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC