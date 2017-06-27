Campus 'free speech' bill struck down by Louisiana governor

A proposal aimed at protecting controversial speakers' appearances at Louisiana colleges and calling on campuses to penalize students who disrupt them has been vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who described the bill as a "solution in search of a problem." In a veto letter released Tuesday, the Democratic governor wrote that the bill sponsored by House Republicans' leader Lance Harris was "unnecessary and overly burdensome to our colleges and universities as the freedoms this bill attempts to protect are already well-established by the bedrock principles declared in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution" and in Louisiana's state constitution.

