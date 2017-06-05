Campus 'free speech' bill backed by L...

Campus 'free speech' bill backed by Louisianan lawmakers

Legislation seeking to protect controversial speakers' appearances at Louisiana colleges and calling on campuses to penalize students who disrupt them has won final passage from lawmakers, but only after its punishment provisions were watered down. Rep. Lance Harris, chairman of the House Republican Delegation, has said his bill is a response to university decisions to scrap events like Berkeley's canceling of conservative commentator Ann Coulter's speech.

