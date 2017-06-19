Bruce: Flash Flood Watch through the ...

Bruce: Flash Flood Watch through the day, Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Plenty of moisture keeps rain chances elevated through the weekend. The National Weather Service placed the entire area under a Flash Flood Watch early Saturday morning through midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) 2 hr Chrisknowsbest 9
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 2 hr Chrisknowsbest 602
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 hr Regolith Based Li... 221,488
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,466 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC