Blood Center needs donations during summer months
Who do you think collects blood donations in Louisiana? Surprisingly, it's not the Red Cross. The Blood Center is responsible for keeping a blood supply in south Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to Bridget Landry, their donor resources supervisor.
