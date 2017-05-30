As Louisiana Legislature flounders, H...

As Louisiana Legislature flounders, House Speaker faces blowback

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras, left, and Senate President John Alario await the arrival of Gov. John Bel Edwards to address a joint meeting of the House and Senate at the opening of the Legislature's 2017 regular session April 10, 2017. Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras, left, and Senate President John Alario await the arrival of Gov. John Bel Edwards to address a joint meeting of the House and Senate at the opening of the Legislature's 2017 regular session April 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Fri Dogen 221,450
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 29 Lords child 600
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr '17 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC