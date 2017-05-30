Are Confederate monuments causing con...

Are Confederate monuments causing controversy elsewhere in Louisiana?

Now that New Orleans has removed four Confederate monuments declared by city officials to be public nuisances, will the Lost Cause controversy rise again elsewhere in Louisiana? Cities across the state have been debating the merits of these Jim Crow-era odes to the Confederacy for several years, but Baton Rouge , which did so in 2012, is the only city other than New Orleans actually to take down such an Old South monument. The arguments elsewhere are the same as those angrily hashed out in New Orleans.

