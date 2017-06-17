Another police acquittal worries black gun owners
Gerry Martin isn't sure he will ever tell a police officer during a traffic stop that he has a concealed-weapon permit -- and possibly a weapon -- on him. The acquittal of a Minnesota officer in the death of a licensed gun owner who volunteered that he had a gun seconds before being fatally shot during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners about how they are treated by police and society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Al Caplan
|221,462
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC