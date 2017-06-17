Another police acquittal worries blac...

Another police acquittal worries black gun owners

22 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Gerry Martin isn't sure he will ever tell a police officer during a traffic stop that he has a concealed-weapon permit -- and possibly a weapon -- on him. The acquittal of a Minnesota officer in the death of a licensed gun owner who volunteered that he had a gun seconds before being fatally shot during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners about how they are treated by police and society.

