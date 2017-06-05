Andr Moreau named LPB managing editor, anchor for 'Louisiana: The State We're In'
Former WAFB-TV anchor Andre' Moreau has been named Louisiana Public Broadcasting managing editor and anchor of "Louisiana: the State We're In," LPB announced Friday. Moreau has worked with LPB since the beginning of the year as a guest anchor for the weekly in-depth segment that focuses on state issues such as the last year's record-breaking floods, health care and the BP oil spill.
