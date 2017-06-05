Analysis: Louisiana session achieves little but bitterness
The politicians involved in Louisiana's regular legislative session probably want to erase their memories of the largely do-nothing affair. The two-month gathering has the ugly distinction of being the first session to end without a budget in 17 years, and it collapsed in such meltdown in the final hours that few are likely to forget the ruckus anytime soon.
