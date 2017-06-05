An Island In Louisiana's Bayou Is Vanishing, And Its Residents Are Fleeing To Higher Ground
Since the middle of the last century more than 90 percent of Isle de Jean Charles has dissolved into the southern Louisiana bayou. The island, which is connected to the outside world by a road that's known to flood in perfect weather, is home to a tribe of Native Americans who have fished and hunted there since the 1800s .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|13 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|11
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 2
|Dogen
|221,450
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 29
|Lords child
|600
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC