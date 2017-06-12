An angler poses for a picture while fishing at Lake Martin.
Despite the scattered showers, anglers headed out to the waters today for Free Fishing Weekend. The annual event is hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|bohart
|221,451
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC