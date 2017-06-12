Amid budget gridlock, bipartisan work...

Amid budget gridlock, bipartisan work hailed for Louisiana criminal justice reform

17 hrs ago

Celebrating one of the few major achievements of the 2017 regular legislative session , Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday signed bills making up what has been called a historic reform of Louisiana's criminal justice laws . The 10 bills collectively are supposed to reduce the prison population by 10 percent in the state with the world's highest incarceration rate, and save the public $78 million over the next 10 years.

Chicago, IL

