Amid budget gridlock, bipartisan work hailed for Louisiana criminal justice reform

Celebrating one of the few major achievements of the 2017 regular legislative session , Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday signed bills making up what has been called a historic reform of Louisiana's criminal justice laws . The 10 bills collectively are supposed to reduce the prison population by 10 percent in the state with the world's highest incarceration rate, and save the public $78 million over the next 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.