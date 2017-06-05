Amendment tacked onto unrelated bill ...

Amendment tacked onto unrelated bill late in Louisiana session would curb nursing home competition

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Mills and Sen. Regina A. Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, as they prepare to reject a program elimination proposed by the Louisiana Department of Health as part of an effort to balance spending with available revenues for this budget year. A House bill intended to create a safety net for the mentally ill got an unexpected rider attached to it late last week -- one that would limit competition for Louisiana nursing homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jun 2 Dogen 221,450
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 29 Lords child 600
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC