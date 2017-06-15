Alton Sterling's children file suit a...

Alton Sterling's children file suit against Baton Rouge police in fatal shooting

Alton Sterling's 15-year-old son Cameron speaks publicly for the first time since the death of his father in front of Triple S Food Mart, Wednesday, July 13, 2016. Sterling was shot and killed on the site by Baton Rouge police officers on Tuesday, July 5. (Photo by Ted Jackson, Nola.com Relatives of a black man who was gunned down by a white police officer in Louisiana's capital are suing the city on Tuesday, claiming the shooting fit a pattern of racist behavior and excessive force by its police force.

