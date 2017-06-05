AG Attacks Charging Employees for Smo...

AG Attacks Charging Employees for Smoking

Read more: The Advocate

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is challenging a move to charge state employee smokers a surcharge on their health insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Justice, or DOJ, letter asks House and Senate leaders to allow the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget to intervene on efforts by the state Office of Group Benefits to impose the smoking surcharge and other changes to cover a budget shortfall.

Chicago, IL

