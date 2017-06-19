After big gain last year, Louisiana public high school graduation rate slides
Advocate staff photo by BRAD BOWIE -- John White, Louisiana Superintendent of Education, delivers the opening remarks at the September Supervisor Collaboration event at Bayou Church. Before a packed meeting room, Louisiana State Education Superintendent John White, right, presents a plan to revamp public schools at the BESE meeting Wednesday March 29, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La..
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|221,485
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May '17
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC