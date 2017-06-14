3 Named to Louisiana Workers' Compensation Advisory Council
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has reappointed one and appointed two others to the three to the Workers' Compensation Advisory Council. The council monitors and reports to the governor and the legislature on the implementation and administration of laws pertaining to the administration of workers' compensation claims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,452
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|Bigcatty7p7
|601
|Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m...
|Jun 6
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC