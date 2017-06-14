3 Named to Louisiana Workers' Compens...

3 Named to Louisiana Workers' Compensation Advisory Council

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has reappointed one and appointed two others to the three to the Workers' Compensation Advisory Council. The council monitors and reports to the governor and the legislature on the implementation and administration of laws pertaining to the administration of workers' compensation claims.

