$15 million pledged to coalition that supports Louisiana coastal restoration
This counter on the web site of the Restore the Mississippi River Delta Coalition estimates the tons of sediment lost from Louisiana rivers that could be used for coastal restoration. The coalition's efforts in support of state restoration projects, including sediment diversions, will be underwritten by a $15 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.
