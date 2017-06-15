$15 million pledged to coalition that...

$15 million pledged to coalition that supports Louisiana coastal restoration

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

This counter on the web site of the Restore the Mississippi River Delta Coalition estimates the tons of sediment lost from Louisiana rivers that could be used for coastal restoration. The coalition's efforts in support of state restoration projects, including sediment diversions, will be underwritten by a $15 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 21 hr Nemesis 221,490
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Sun Chrisknowsbest 9
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Sun Chrisknowsbest 602
News Professional racist Richard Spencer makes his m... Jun 6 Lawrence Wolf 13
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May '17 Paul Scott 1
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May '17 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May '17 About time 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC