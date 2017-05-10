Winners: Louisiana owes $4.7M for abortion law challenge
Lawyers who won a decision overturning a Louisiana abortion law say the state should pay them $4.7 million in fees and expenses. Attorneys representing abortion clinics asked U.S. District Judge John deGravelles to approve the amount, and on Thursday, he gave the state's lawyers three weeks to respond.
