Winners: Louisiana owes $4.7M for abo...

Winners: Louisiana owes $4.7M for abortion law challenge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Lawyers who won a decision overturning a Louisiana abortion law say the state should pay them $4.7 million in fees and expenses. Attorneys representing abortion clinics asked U.S. District Judge John deGravelles to approve the amount, and on Thursday, he gave the state's lawyers three weeks to respond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 7 Dogen 221,435
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 6 Righteousonetc 598
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr '17 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr '17 Casey 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC