Why is the Louisiana coast is so critical to America?
This is essentially the first on-topic question I asked the Director of Communications of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, Jimmy Fredrick, Thursday night during a Facebook Live discussion about "The Louisiana Coast, the Economic Impact and the Risk of Losing Revenue Sharing". Fredrick is passionate about the restoration and the protection of the Louisiana coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 24
|MIDutch
|221,445
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 18
|ScooterP3
|599
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC